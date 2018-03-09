Slaiter Lee Rawdon

Slaiter Lee Rawdon, infant son of Haley Cheyenne Lindsey and Stacy Alan Rawdon, Sr., went to be with his Lord, March 1, 2018.

Slaiter was preceded in death by his infant brother S.J. Rawdon.

He is survived by his parents Haley and Stacy of Payne Springs, maternal grandparents Stacie and Shaine Morgan of Mabank, Emmitt Lindsey of Mabank, paternal grandparents Jean Moody of Kemp and J.R. and Donna Rawdon of Payne Springs, maternal great-grandparents Sherry and Benny Penley, Jack and Brenda Lynch and Mike and Cathy Fields, aunts Shelby Lindsey, Heather Morgan, Breanna Morgan, Stephanie Morgan and Amity Rawdon, uncles Anthony Morgan, Edgar Rawdon, Dylan Rawdon and Lucas Rawdon, great aunt and uncle Jessie and Shane Murray of Scurry, cousins Jayden Hafley, Jayce Hafley, Cayleb Lindsey, Caybree Lindsey and Paisley Morgan, godmother Amanda Day and godfather Michael Lewis and other loving family members.

“When you walked into Heaven you left footprints on my heart.” By Stephene Hughes Crain.

