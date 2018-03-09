Dorothy George

Dorothy George was born July 14, 1919 in Marshall, Mo., to parents Clarence and Martha E. (Hinton) Skinner and entered into eternal rest March 2, 2018 at the age of 98.

Dorothy graduated from Marshall High School, while attending there she received a letterman’s jacket in baseball.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, word search puzzles and crocheting afghans.

Dorothy was very loving and caring, but didn’t want anyone going out of their way for her.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City, she loved her church and its members. Dorothy has sung in the Billy Graham choir.

She was an amazing lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Selsus Iman who passed in 1952, second husband Ed George who passed in 1982, son Kim Iman, brother John Skinner, sister Emma Bell Brame, brother Clarence Skinner, Jr., brothers Richard Skinner, brother Gene Skinner, brother Charles Skinner and sister Hazel Corning.

She is survived by her daughter Joann Lingle and husband Gordon of Gun Barrel City, grandchildren Michael Lingle, Kenneth Lingle, Kristi Iman-Alexander, Arin Iman, Clay Iman and Drew Iman, great-grandchildren Danielle and Benjamin Lingle, Bobby and Joey Caton, Cheyne and Gage Iman, many nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

Graveside services will be held in Sedalia, Mo., at a later date.

