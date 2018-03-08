Malakoff takes first at Cedar Creek Classic Tigers top Panthers in championship game 8-0

Posted by : admin | On : March 8, 2018



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers varsity baseball team hosted the Cedar Creek Classic tournament March 1-3, coming out on top over Corsicana-Mildred, Rice, Kerens and Mabank.

The Tigers were scoreless in their first game against Corsicana-Mildred headed into the bottom of the second inning.

Cully McCoy led off with a single for the Tigers and was eventually brought home on an RBI groundout from Jake Little.

A bases-loaded walk by Ethan Snow pushed across another run and Cole Caddis added another RBI groundout to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.

An error by Malakoff gave Corsicana their first run of the game, but Brandon Nations would escape the inning, striking out the final batter with the bases loaded to preserve the Tigers’ 3-1 lead.

A walk and an error tied the game up for Corsicana.

They broke open the inning with a bases-clearing double to take a 6-3 lead over the Tigers.

Corsicana would tack on three more runs to take a commanding 9-3 lead.

The Tigers added one run in the fourth and needed a major comeback in the fifth trailing 9-4.

Nations picked up a leadoff single to begin the fifth for the Tigers.

PJ Trimble and Jake Lee picked up RBI walks in the inning to cut the lead to 9-6 with two outs.

Snow then ripped a two-run double to trim the Corsicana lead to 9-8.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Gaddis once again stepped to the plate for the Tigers.

He proceeded to rip an opposite field double down the right field line, scoring two and giving the Tigers a 10-9 win over Corsicana.

The Tigers ended the night with a hard fought 2-1 loss against the Kerens Bobcats.

The Tigers entered Saturday at 1-1 in the tournament but got things off on the right foot with a 9-2 victory over Rice to begin the day.

They followed that up with a tight 7-6 afternoon victory over Kerens.

They entered the championship game against the Mabank Panthers, and were dominant on their way to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Panthers, taking first place at the Cedar Creek Classic.

The Tigers head out to Mabank to take part in more tournament play March 8 through March 10.