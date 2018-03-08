Frank Edward (Bud) Dulaney, Jr.

Frank Edward (Bud) Dulaney, Jr. passed away March 5, 2018 in Malakoff.

He was born May 25, 1935 to Frank Edward Dulaney, Sr. and Ila Voss White Dulaney in Corsicana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Phillip Dulaney, sisters Noreen and Thelma.

Bud most recently worked for East Texas Tire and Eaton Motor Co. He was an auto parts man, working for Royal Chevrolet as the parts manager, and later owned his own business known as Dulaney Auto Supply.

He loved the Lord and was a very dedicated member of First Assembly of God of Athens, where he served as a deacon for many years.

Bud never met a stranger, he loved people and truly cared about others and built relationships with them.

He was a giver and would give the shirt off his own back, if he knew that you needed it. He loved his family, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren were the light of his life.

Survivors include his loving wife Shirley Dulaney, son Chris Dulaney and wife Danette, daughter-in-law Cynthia Dulaney, sister Ruth McGee and husband H.L., grandchildren Aaron Dulaney, Alisa Ramirez, Darren Dulaney, Sarah Gordon and Jeremy Dulaney, 15 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held March 7 at First Assembly of God of Athens with burial at Mankin Cemetery. Arrangements by Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.