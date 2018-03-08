City appoints new finance director/Discuss ordinances that govern inflatable sign devices, construction hours

Posted by : admin | On : March 8, 2018

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterATHENS–During their regualr meeting Feb. 26, the Athens City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Mandie Quigg as the Finance Director for the city. Quigg has been a senior accountant with the city since June 2016, has a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and is on pace to earn her Master´s Degree in the summer. Mayor Montgomery reflected on meeting Quigg for the first time when she was balancing work, motherhood and being a student, “This is what work and perseverance does and it’s so great that we have this asset for our city.”The council also congratulated Park Superintendent Shannon Easley for completing a two-year study program in the National Parks and Recreation Maintenance Management School, giving Athens the designation as one of the few cities in Texas to have an employee with this certification.The council awarded the low bid in the amount of $242,654 to Capps-Capco Construction Inc. for the West Wastewater Treatment Influent Line Project. The two lines that feed the West Wastewater Plant, one a 24” sewer line and the other a 6” water line, cross a creek in an unprotected manner. This project will encase the crossing and replace the line, pivoting it away from the creek. The engineering was approved Aug. 17 in the amount of $62,900 and came out of the previous year´s budget. This project was set a budget of $300,000 and comes in at 81 percent of budget. In all, eight bids were received.The council discussed ordinances related to inflatable sign devices and other temporary signs. This item was spurred by Athens Army Navy´s request after the owner spoke to council about having to remove ¨Wacky Wavy Wanda¨ from the front of the store. Currently signs that fall under the ¨temporary sign¨ designation, which included inflatable air dancers, banners and feathers, are allowed for 30 days with permit. The air dancers can be up to 35 feet tall, but must be 35 feet away from the right-of-way and not interfere with parking spaces.Managing Director of Development Services Barbara Holly said, “Some similar cities allowed the signs for 30 days, up to four times a year for a total of 120 days, but some prohibited the signs altogether because of driver distraction.” After public comments, Mayor Montgomery commented, “We need to help our businesses make money and be successful,” and the council agreed to schedule a workshop to discuss amending the ordinance.The council also discussed construction hours, which are currently 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. after a citizen complaint about noise in a development. After discussion in which two local builders commented, the council agreed to look at an amendment with a process to request a variance. Particularly during the summer, it may be necessary to initiate a concrete pour earlier in the morning, especially in commercial construction.In other business, council members:• authorized Athens Economic Development Corporation’s Business Assistance Grant with Athens Trailer & Truck in the amount of $5,000 for an illuminated pole sign.• accepted the 2017 Racial Profiling Report for Athens Police Department.