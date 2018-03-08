Athens golf wins Eustace Polar Bear Invitational

Posted by : admin | On : March 8, 2018

The News Staff Reports

MABANK–The Athens High School boys and girls golf team took part in the Eustace Polar Bear Inivitational at the Pinnacle Golf Club Feb. 26.

The Hornets won the tournament with a combined score of 351.

The Lady Hornets just missed out on reaching the podium with a combined score of 476.

Athens Head Coach Ricky Brooks was more than pleased with the way both his teams represented at the Eustace Invitational, and was happy with the results.

“I was very proud of the way our teams competed. The last few weeks has really limited our practice time so for the kids to go out and play like they did made me proud,” Brooks said.

“We still have plenty of room for improvement before our district meet. I would like to thank coach (Steve) Tardiff at Eustace High School for allowing us to participate in the tournament. I would like to also thank Pinnacle Golf Club. They really put on a great tournament and allowed our kids to play on a beautiful but challenging course.”