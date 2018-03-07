June Henson Gregory

Graveside services for Jenna Lee “June” Henson Gregory were held March 4, 2018 at King Cemetery with Rev. Eston Williams officiating.

June was born Nov. 4, 1934 in Tolosa to parents Herman and Nola Mae (Elliott) Henson and entered into eternal rest March 1, 2018 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family.

June graduated from Kemp High School in 1953.

She married the love of her life, Joe Gregory, Dec. 29, 1956 in Mabank. Joe and June owned and operated City Cleaners in Mabank for 30 years.

She loved spending time with her family. June enjoyed bowling, sewing and trips to Oklahoma.

June was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

June was preceded in death by her parents and brother Olan J. Henson.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joe Gregory of Mabank, daughter Sandy Robertson and husband Randy of Scurry, daughter Kim Johnson of Mesquite, daughter Lana Edwards and husband John of Rockwall, grandchildren Melissa Miller and husband David of Scurry, Ashley Hall and husband Ryan of Forney, Chris Johnson and wife Caitlyn of Mesquite, Madeleine Johnson of Dallas, Kelsi Edwards of Rockwall and Cade Edwards of Rockwall, six great-grandchildren, other loving family members and friends.

The family would like to thank Always Accurate Hospice for the care they provided to June and the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to Always Accurate Hospice, 1303 S. Washington, Kaufman, Texas 75142, so that a family without resources can have the same experience in their loved one’s final days.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.