Jimmy Don Gullette

Jimmy Don Gullette was born July 25, 1953 in Dallas to parents Raymond Donald Gullette and Willie Abbott Lamp and entered into rest Feb. 15, 2018 at the age of 64.

Jimmy was known as “Jim” by his family and friends.

Jim loved being outdoors hunting for treasures. He had a large arrow collection and enjoyed going to historical sites with his metal detector looking for treasures.

Jim also loved hunting and fishing. He was a survivalist and enjoyed researching survivalist methods. Jim also loved being with his family and friends especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Raymond Donald Gullette, brother Terry Lynn Gullette, grandparents Wallace and Bertha Abbott and grandparents Buck and Iva Gullette.

He is survived by his daughter Stacey Lamp of Eustace, grandchildren Ada Wilkins and Izzy Lopez, parents Gary and Willie Lamp of Eustace, brother Michael Sessums and wife Brenda of Jacksboro, other loving family members and many more friends.

