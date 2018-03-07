Jimmie Estle Duncan

Jimmie Estle Duncan was born Jan. 19, 1951 in Pott, Okla., to parents Roy J. and Julia Mae (Winters) Duncan and entered into eternal rest Feb. 27, 2018 at the age of 67.

Jimmie attended Shawnee High School. He loved music and playing his guitar. Jimmie was in a band called “Counterfit.”

He enjoyed being outdoors golfing, fishing and riding his Harley. Jimmie was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Jimmie, brother Roy Lee Duncan, uncle Frank Griffith and aunt Alma Griffith.

He is survived by his loving wife Tina Duncan-Bullock of Seven Points, son Kenny Bullock of Canton, son Steven Luff of Seven Points, godson Chris Ferguson of Caddo Mills, other loving family members and many more friends.

