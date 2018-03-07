Dorothy Jane Mitchell Venable

Dorothy J. Venable, age 91, of the Payne Springs area of Cedar Creek Lake passed away Feb. 28, 2018.

She was born Aug. 26, 1926 in Kansas City, Kan. Her parents were Hubert and Julia Jane Farmer Mixon. Dorothy moved with her husband to Cedar Creek Lake in Leisure Land full-time when Wally retired in 1985. She was an active member of Payne Springs United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women and sang in the choir.

Her interest involved, Social Order of the Beauceant, Past President of Arlington #189 and Dallas #63, member of the Gun Barrel City Order of the Eastern Star #1114 and Past Matron of Nash #320 O.E.S.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband of 43 years Wallace P. Mitchell, Jr. in 1991; remarried to Ewell G. Venable in 1994 who passed away in 2007, daughter Donna Jane Mitchell Janes who passed away in 2008 and brother Richard Mixon.

She is survived by son Robert Mitchell of Burleson, five granddaughters, Cheryl Mitchell of Arlington, Denise Mitchell-Bradfield and husband Chris of Watauga, Holly Brown and husband Dean of Rockaway Beach, Mo., Dolly Sanderson and husband Steve of Branson, Mo., Dawn Reed and husband Shannon of Hollister, Mo., stepdaughter Jane Venable Peterson, 11 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, brother John Mixon of Florida, other loving family members and many more friends.

Funeral arrangements were under the care of Eubank Cedar Creek with funeral services held March 7, 2018 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank and officiated by Pastor Roy James.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.