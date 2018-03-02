Teddy Russel Crance

March 2, 2018

Teddy Russel Crance was born Nov. 14, 1936 in McCaulley to parents Russel and Ruth (Kemp) Crance and entered eternal rest Feb. 25, 2018 at the age of 80.

Teddy was a man who loved everyone, especially his family and friends. He was always happy no matter what was going on.

Teddy enjoyed anything outdoors. Tops on his list were hunting and fishing.

Teddy served our country in the United States Army. He was a construction carpenter and a member of the Carpenter’s Union.

Teddy was an amazing man who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Teddy was preceded in death by his parents and wife Pauline.

He is survived by his son Rodney Crance and wife Lori of Gun Barrel City, son Bobby Crance and wife Amy Jo of Phalba, sister Pat Lewis, grandchildren Cody and Justin Crance, Joey Crance and Lacy Kirkland, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

A memorial service will be held for Teddy at a later date.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.