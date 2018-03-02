Tamara Moore-Beall

Tamara Moore-Beall, 44, left this earthly home suddenly Feb. 20, 2018 from Ennis and entered her heavenly home to meet her Savior and rejoice with the angels.

Tamara was born in Dallas Aug. 25, 1973 to Henry Lee and Claudia (Matthews) Moore.

She grew up in Lancaster and was involved in her church and graduated from the Business Management Center of Dallas in 1992.

She had already achieved a double Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Psychology and she was two weeks away from receiving her Master’s Degree also in Early Childhood Education and Psychology from Kaplan University.

She was a much loved and respected educator in the Ennis Independent School District where she was the ISS teacher. She loved her job and the professionals she worked with and she enjoyed being involved with the different celebrations at school and showing her Christian love for everyone around her. She was saved and accepted Christ as her Savior at Brook Hollow Baptist Church in DeSoto. She was a very involved member of the Buffalo Creek Baptist Church where she served as a teacher, was active in the kitchen ministry, children’s ministry and Praise team.

She loved sharing her faith with all those around her with daily devotionals and being a prayer partner for many of her associates.

Her love and presence will be missed by all but especially by her loving family including her two sons Timothy Moore-Beall and Titus Moore-Beall, mother Claudia Moore and sisters Tonya Moore-Robertson, Tayuna Moore, Lovilla Bables, LaQuanda Chapel and Tiphany Patillo, brother Jeremy Moore along with a host of extended family and friends.

She goes home to meet her father who preceded her in death.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 in the Buffalo Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Miller officiating.