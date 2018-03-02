Richard “Doc” Reed

Posted by : admin | On : March 2, 2018

Memorial services were held Feb. 26, 2018 at David Clayton Funeral Home in Duncanville for Richard “Doc” Reed.

Richard was born April 4, 1946 in Galesburg, Ill., and passed away Feb. 20, 2018 at the age of 71 in Gun Barrel City.

He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Jennifer Martin and parents Marion and Eugene Reed.

Doc is survived by his wife of four years Regina Reed, stepson Brad McGuire, stepdaughter Ashley Reed-Waters, sister Nancy Powell and husband Scott, brother Chuck Reed and wife Wanda and numerous friends and family members.

Doc was employed for over 20 years at Cap City as a bulldozer operator.

He left his mark on the Cedar Creek Lake area with many stock ponds dug, lakes and damns built, timber cleared as well as house pad and golf course work. He was happiest operating a bulldozer and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.