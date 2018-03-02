Mildred Louise Zigler

Mildred Louise Zigler (née Gentry), long time resident of the Payne Springs area, went to be with her Heavenly Father Feb. 22, 2018.

Mildred was born March 29, 1933 in Corona, N.M. to Mary and Arckley Gentry. She is the second oldest of five children.

She moved to California in 1949 where she met the love of her life and partner in crime, Claude Lee Zigler. They wed in 1951 and proceeded to raise eight children of their own and were known to take in several more that needed homes and a loving environment.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Mildred was a trailblazer for women of her’s and future generations.

She retired from the United States Postal Service as a Post Master in 1988 and obtained her private pilot’s license, even after crashing her plane on her first solo flight.

She was an active member of the Soroptimists Club for women in management and served as Treasurer for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce as well as Secretary for the California Chapter of U.S.P.S. Post Masters.

She was preceded in death by her brother Garth Gentry and grandsons David Lee Zigler and Douglas Lucken.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years Claude Lee Zigler, children Calvin Zigler, Eva Reed, Tisha Moeller, Bruce Zigler, David Zigler, Tina Zigler, Sandra Dooley, Janee Eastwood and step-daughter Debbie Jones along with nineteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and three-great-great- grandchildren, brothers Gus and Bill Gentry and sisters Mary Ann Britain and Vicky Cauchon.

She will be remembered for her love of family, independence and strength of will.