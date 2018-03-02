Mary Lou Blount

Mary Lou Blount, Ph.D., LCSW, (1934-2018) native of Mabank area passed away recently following complications from a stroke.

She was the daughter of Ethel Lee Cook and Fay Leon Blount the granddaughter of Rose Horrell Cook and Sam Cook and Dover Hyde and John William (Willy) Blount.

She served as long term administrator of the Los Angeles/Orange County Social Services and through her work as a Social Worker, Dr. Blount protected numerous endangered children, women and men.

Her education included Mabank Elementary and High School, Bachelor’s and Masters of Social Work from U.C.L.A. and Ph.D. from F.S.U. and California University.

After retiring, she moved to Florida where she tirelessly worked for the Creek American Indian tribes of her ancestors and was later named Chief of the Texas Band.

She is the author of numerous scholarly research documents on file at her university. After moving back to Mabank in 2000, she continued this work on the lives of Governor William Blount and his son Chief John William Blount.

She is survived by her daughter Dolly Courtney, sisters Gleni Blount and Dixie Noble, Ph.D., numerous relatives in the greater Mabank, Canton and Dallas areas.

She loved Mabank and often said that her shining achievement in life was climbing the water tower. When she could no longer drive, she walked the streets of Mabank to the library, restaurants and Market Street shops wearing a yellow workers vest and carrying a yellow pole. Perhaps you remember her. A celebration of life will be held in April.