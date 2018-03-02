Frances Lois Reasonover

Frances Lois Reasonover passed away Feb. 26, 2018 at the Kemp Care Center in Kemp. Frances was born May 25, 1917 to Charles “Ed” Reasonover, Sr. and Catherine “Katy” Gilchrist McDougald in Kemp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John Roy Reasonover and wife Claribel of Pasadena, Charles Edward Reasonover, Jr. and wife Juanita (Shorty Cain) of Kemp, sisters Mary and Betty Reasonover of Kemp.

She is survived by nephews William Edward Reasonover and James Glen Reasonover of Kemp, nieces Myra Kent and husband Leonard of Tyler, Alta Owens and husband Larry of Hedley, great-nieces and nephews Katherine Carter and husband Lyle of Dallas, Laura Owens of Canyon, James Kent and wife Geneva of Tyler, Donald Owens and wife Colleen of Hedley and three great-great-nephews Benjamin Cash Carter, Charles Owens and Connor Owens.

Frances was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ with later membership at the Ola Church of Christ. She was devoted to her family and her country.

A graduate of East Texas State Teacher’s College with extended studies at the University of Arkansas and Cornell University, she received a Masters degree from Texas State Teachers College for Women.

She taught Home Economics in Edgewood High School in San Antonio and Kemp High School.

After World War II, she worked for the Farmers Home Administration and Home Demonstration that led to her career of over 30 years as Foods and Nutrition Specialist for the Extension Service in College Station. While in College Station, she would tell stories of the Corps boys and their antics on campus. She also gained many friends there and so enjoyed getting to know her cousin, Mrs. J.D. (Mary) Mccrady and her wonderful family.

In December 1942, Frances joined the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and was Honorably Discharged in 1943. She received the WWII Victory Medal and WAAC Service Medal for her service to her country.

She was a member of many civic organizations including Founding Member of the local Sarah Maples Chapter, an officer in the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Huguenot Society, Daughters of 1812 and Daughters of American Colonies.

In her 90’s, Frances wrote and published a McDougald family history book and was responsible for the placement of a Texas Historical Marker at a pioneer family cemetery located just southeast of Kemp. Because of her dedication to the preservation of history she was honored in November 2016 with the Sarah Maples Chapter of the National Society Daughter of American Revolution “Women of American History Award” for 2016.

A true patriot who loved her country, Frances will be missed by her many friends and family.

She was an avid reader up to just a few days before her passing, she read The Dallas Morning News, The Monitor, Kaufman Herald and many other publications.

She also loved telling old stories to the staff about her life growing up in Kaufman County on the family farm just south of Kemp.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and kind staff at the Kemp Care Center and Solaris Hospice that were always so sweet to her. A special thanks to Kat Fox and Kathleen Bennett, two ladies that loved her and stayed with her at the center.

Memorial services were held at Anderson Clayton Funeral Home in Kemp.

To honor Frances, memorials may be made to Arms of Hope Boles Children’s Home in Medina.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.