Billy L. Miller

Billy L. Miller was born Sept. 19, 1952 and passed away peacefully at his home Feb. 16, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father RL Miller and stepson Van Weldon Hardin.

Billy is survived by his wife of 34 years Kay Miller of Payne Springs, mother Patricia Miller, brother Ronnie Miller and wife Polly, daughter Candy Miller, daughter-in-law Donna Hardin, four grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and two good friends Frank Pope and Mike Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Cancer Foundation in Billy L. Miller’s name.

A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 115 Anderson Dr. in Payne Springs.

Arrangements were under the direction of Moorhead–Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.