Traffic stop yields drug arrests, stolen gun/Suspected drug dealer held on $30K bonds

March 1, 2018



The News Staff Reports

ATHENS –While conducting a traffic stop for driving violations, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle in an area between Malakoff and Athens Monday and found a stash of drugs, a loaded pistol and a large bag of marijuana.

Jamel Garrett, 29, was pulled over on State Highway 31 between his home in the Malakoff area and Athens around 3:45 p.m. His passenger, Keshon Thomas, 25, was also charged, after a search of his person turned up a small amount of marijuana.

However, in the trunk of the vehicle deputies discovered a backpack containing a variety of drugs, including a pill bottle containing suspected crack cocaine, a clear bag with a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamines, another clear bag with a powdery substance, possibly cocaine, a larger bag with Xanax pills and a sack with a large amount of marijuana.

Also, in the backpack was a two-toned loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen from the Athens area.

Garrett was charged with two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance 28 grams to 200 grams; unlawful weapon carry, with bonds totaling $30,000

His passenger, Keshon Thomas, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana and had four outstanding charges from Caney City amounting to $4,700 in bonds.