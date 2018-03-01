Tigers 2017-18 season comes to an end Malakoff falls in Area round to No. 1-ranked Jarrell

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

WEST–The Malakoff Tigers boys’ varsity basketball season ended Thursday, Feb. 22 against the No. 1-ranked 3A team in the Jarrell Cougars, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Malakoff entered the Area round after a 60-38 Bi-District victory over Maypearl on Feb. 20.

It was a tightly contested game, but the Cougars escaped West High School with a 62-54 victory over the Tigers in the Area round.

Andreas Garrett led offensively for the Tigers with 15 points.

Kadderious Thomas added 10 points against the Cougars.

JaQuaylon Hart finished with eight, Casey Wilson had seven and Jake Lee had six.

RJ Carr and Klayton Copeland rounded out the scoring for the Tigers as they finished with four and two points respectively against the Cougars.

Jarrell defeated Teague in the quarterfinals and advance to face East Chambers March 2 in the Regional semifinal.