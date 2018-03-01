Malakoff ISD swears in new school board trustee

By Denise YorkThe News Staff Writer

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterMALAKOFF–Malakoff ISD Board of Trustees welcomed Tool resident Pat Jones as the newest addition to the board at their Feb. 19 meeting. Jones replaces Tim Mattingly who recently resigned.Superintendent Perry remarked, “It’s good to have someone from Tool on our school board.”Malakoff Education Foundation board member Krista Stutts presented a grant check for $7,531 to high school consumer science teacher Mandy Hancock. The grant will replace infant simulators purchased 15 years ago. Hancock told the board, “When I first purchased these to use, we had 22 pregnant or parenting students in the high school. Henderson County was number one in the state in teen pregnancy and Malakoff ISD was number one in the county. I frequently have students hand the simulators back to me after a weekend saying, I don’t want to be a parent. They work as a deterrent, a wake-up call.”Superintendent Perry presented exploring a full day of Pre-K in conjunction with local day care centers. This would allow more students the opportunity for a Pre-K education which would make them better prepared for success in kindergarten.In other business, board trustees:• heard about the need for replacing buses for special education students• approved private resale of lots 29, 30 and 31 in the Tall Trees Subdivision• approved a waiver for three staff development days or 420 minutes times three to be used if they are needed to cover illness or bad weather days• heard the first reading of changes to EIE local that would change the required number of credits for graduation to accommodate special education students that may not otherwise have enough credits for graduation. Superintendent Perry said this would be used on a very limited basis. Currently the district requires 28 credits for graduation, this change would align the requirement with the state which requires 22. A vote is expected during the March meeting.• approved a March for Education Resolution that would encourage staff and teachers to exercise their right to vote.