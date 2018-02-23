Jimmie Mac Webb

Services for Jimmie Mac Webb, 88, of Mabank were held Feb. 17, 2018 at Jackson Baptist Church of Canton with Bro. Butch Cunningham officiating. Interment followed at Haven of Memories Memorial Park in Canton.

Jimmie passed away Feb. 13, 2018 in Tyler and into the bossom of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, then into the waiting arms of her beloved husband, Melvin Webb, who would have been 95 that same day.

She was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Honey Grove to Grace and Jeff Southerland.

Jimmie was a member of Jackson Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin Webb, brothers, Melvin and Jeff Southerland and wife, Edith, sister Vaughncille Cohea and husband Albert, son Glenn Webb and wife Brenda and Tom Webb.

Jimmie is survived by her son Stanley Loftin and wife Dawn, daughters Jana Duke, Nancy Bradshaw and husband Steve, grandchildren Kevin, Nelson, Russell, Brandy, Buddy Loftin and wife Tiffany, Maegan Jones and husband Will, Justin York and wife Connie, Marsha Butcher and husband Chase, James Bradshaw and wife Allie, Keith Bradshaw and wife Kerri, Jeff York and wife Mandy and Casey Bradshaw, great-grandchildren Ariel and Zach Webb, USMC Cpl. Bo Loftin, USMC LCpl Timothy Wheeler, Tyler Loftin, Ally Webb, Chelsea Chisholm, Elijah Latimer, Payton Bradshaw, Braydon Loftin, Genesis Butcher, Nick Butcher, Dalton and Sydney Bradshaw, James Neal York, Luke Butcher, Harley York, Leona Webb, Natalie York, Jaden Zapata, Brinley Paige Loftin, sister Ella Phillipy, nephews Dwayne and Dennis Southerland and Randy Phillipy, niece Peggy Wilmon and husband Eddie, many more nieces, nephews and family friends.

Pallbearers were grandsons Buddy Loftin, Justin York, James Bradshaw, Keith Bradshaw, Jeff York, Casey Bradshaw, Tyson Adams and Bryan Miller.

Honorary pallbearers were great-grandchildren and the men of Jackson Missionary Baptist Church.