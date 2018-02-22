Tigers win Bi-District championship Malakoff faces Jarrell in Area round Feb. 22

Posted by : admin | On : February 22, 2018



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

CORSICANA–The Malakoff Tigers finished Tuesday night as 2018 Bi-District champions with a playoff win over the Maypearl Panthers at Navarro College in Corsicana.

The Tigers got off to a slow start against the Panthers as they managed just five points in the first quarter, trailing 12-5 after the first eight minutes of play.

The Tigers rebounded in the second quarter, dominating the offensive play while snuffing out the Panthers by outscoring them 20-10 and taking a 25-22 lead at halftime.

The Tigers once again came out firing on all cylinders to begin the second half. The Tigers pounced on the Panthers 18-8 to take a commanding 43-30 heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers once against dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 17-8 on their way to a 60-38 playoff victory, claiming the Bi-District championship.

The Tigers were led by JaQuaylon Hart, who finished the night with 26 points against the Panthers.

Casey Wilson had 10 points, while Andreas Garrett and Jake Lee finished with seven apiece.

Kaderrious Thomas amassed six points and Rodney Carr had four points for the Tigers.

The Tigers move onto the Area round of the playoffs as they face the Jarrell Cougars Thursday, Feb. 22 at West High School at 7 p.m.

The Tigers come into the Area contest with a 10-11 overall record on the season.

Meanwhile, the Cougars are an impressive 25-3 so far in 2017-18.

The Cougars defeated Marlin in the Bi-District round 60-48 Feb. 19 to advance and face the Tigers on Thursday.