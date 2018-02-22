Joyce Ann “Mimi” Callaway

Funeral services for Joyce Ann “Mimi” Callaway, 67, of Cross Roads, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 (today) at at Willow Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Yarber officiating. Burial will be at Malakoff Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Callaway passed away Feb. 19, 2018 in Athens after a long battle with cancer and heart complications. She was born Nov. 29, 1950 in Athens.

She was formerly co-owner and operator of Callaway Funeral Home.

Joyce loved her family unconditionally. She loved traveling, camping and raising a garden. She also liked picking berries, raising chickens and ducks. She loved to work in the yard and could run circles around everyone. She loved basketball and watching her grandchildren’s sporting activities.

She was preceded in death by her father Glenn Krumpe, mother and stepfather T.C. and Pearlie Williams, son Anthony Bret Callaway, half-sister Mary Ann Sinclair, step-brother Gene Williams and brother-in-law Larry Callaway.

She is survived by husband of 46 years Wayne Callaway of Cross Roads, daughter Victoria Faith Neal of Cross Roads, son Lyle Wayne Callaway and wife Kim of Cross Roads, step-sister Juanita Wettington of Palestine, step-brother Danny Williams of Cross Roads, mother-in-law Peggy Callaway of Trinidad, sister-in-law Cindy Stephens of Trinidad, grandchildren Tristen Matheny, Cameron Jones, Brett and Mikey Neal and Tucker Callaway, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, unofficial adopted children, foreign exchange students and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Tristen Matheny, Cameron Jones, Brett and Mikey Neal, Tucker Callaway, Stoney Brawley and Chase Ratkley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jordan Hooten and Dillon Lovasz.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, or Willow Springs Baptist Church, 11546 FM 59, Athens, Texas 75751.