JaQuaylon Hart signs with Howard Payne

Posted by : admin | On : February 22, 2018

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–Malakoff senior JaQuaylon Hart signed his intent Tuesday to play football at Howard Payne University.

The Tigers slot receiver finished his senior year with 38 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns. He had 23 carries for 210 yards and four rushing TDs.

Hart said he will be playing the same position for the Yellowjackets.

“I need to work on getting more separation on defenders and stuff like that,” Hart said. “They said that I could get a lot of touches at the slot receiver. I am ready for the challenge and I believe I am ready.”

Malakoff athletic director Jamie Driskell said slot receiver is the perfect spot for him.

“He has the quickness for that, and is a good route runner,” Driskell said. “Once he learns their system, I think he has a good chance to get in there and play quite a bit.”

Howard Payne finished with a 1-9 record last year in the American Southwest Conference.

Hart said once he made the campus visit, it felt like home to join the Yellowjacket program.

“I like the environment down there. It is nice and I felt like I can help the team down there,” Hart said. “This was basically the biggest offer that I got to play football. It is good. I am excited and glad to sign and keep playing football, which is what I love.”

He said he plans to study Kinesiology to become a coach.

“I am really happy for him. He is a hard working kid and a great high character kid,” Driskell said. “Anytime you get a hard working and high character kid that has some athleticism, you sure want him to go on and keep playing and chase their dreams.”

He now joins Judd Miller, who signed with Trinity Valley on National Signing Day.

“This has been a great senior class,” Driskell said. “We are still waiting on Zee (Bailey) to finish up some test and hopefully we get him signed off. If we can get those three signed off, that would be awesome. I am so thrilled for Judd and JaQuaylon. It means a lot to me when we can send kids off to try and play at the next level.”