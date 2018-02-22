Howard University Professor to speak at HCBHC banquet/18 scholarships to be awarded

Posted by : admin | On : February 22, 2018

By Delanda S. JohnsonSpecial to The NewsMALAKOFF–The Henderson County Black History Committee will host its Annual Scholarship banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. The event will be held at the Malakoff Community/Senior Center with all proceeds to go into their scholarship fund. The banquet honors Henderson County area high school seniors who will graduate in May.In addition, door prizes will be awarded by drawing sponsored by Ivan Smith Furniture, McAlister’s Deli, A&B Importhouse, Texas Rangers, Schlitterbahn, Horseshoe Casino, Evangeline Downs, Hilton Austin Hotel, and many more.The speaker for the banquet will be Dr. Alaina Davis, Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she also received her Ph.D. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston where she is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and her Master’s degree was obtained from Southern University and Texas A&M University.Her research focuses on assessment and management of sports concussions or traumatic brain injury and cognitive learning styles of African Americans. She has been published in professional journals, co-authored a chapter in a textbook, and is currently working on a chapter about traumatic brain injury.Dr. Davis has been a practicing speech-language pathologist for 11 years assessing and treating persons following stroke, brain injury, dementia, and other neurological disorders that affect cognition, communication, and/or swallowing. She has recently began a private practice and plans to develop summer workshops.Dr. Davis is a native of Arlington, Texas, however, she has ties to Athens. Both of her parents were born and raised in Athens, but, she is the granddaughter of Henderson County’s first African American Constable the late Jessie Davis, Sr. and the great, great granddaughter of Henderson County’s first African American Doctor, Dr. Joehannus Alemendrus Edmondson. The late Dr. Edmondson graduated from Fisk University, Nashville, Tenn., continued his education in the field of medicine at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, and continued his studies at Howard University in Washington, D. C. in the field of Law.