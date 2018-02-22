Game room closed, five arrested in early morning raid

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–In a major organized-crime raid early Feb. 14, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse shut down a busy game room, hauling off 100 gaming computers and confiscated firearms and more than $130,000 in cash. In the process five suspects were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

“We shut down a major illegal operation,” Hillhouse said of the Spin-Win Charity room at 7457 SH 155 in Coffee City.

“We will not tolerate the illegal activity that goes on in these businesses,” he said. “This was a major organized-crime operation that we have been investigating since the summer of 2017.”

A team of deputies and investigators raided the establishment shortly after sunrise with a search warrant authorized by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee.

The successful investigation included officials from the Henderson County offices of the District Attorney, Fire Marshal and County Attorney.

Other charges leveled included: gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device and possession of gambling paraphernalia.

Evidence led investigators to the residence of business owner Donald Ray King, Jr., 41. Sheriff Larry Smith and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation at King’s residence in Smith County.

Those arrested at the scene were Cindy McClanahan, 57; Karlton Dudley, 31; Clifton Burton, 49; Michelle Blubaugh, 48; and Christopher Braus, 34.

Hillhouse said more arrests are expected.

Since October of 2017, investigators have executed four search warrants on illegal gaming establishments resulting in 18 arrests for a variety of crimes.

“I have ordered our team to keep a close watch on all suspicious businesses like the Spin-Win. If the owners or the customers are breaking the law, they can be sure they will end up in our jail,” Sheriff Hillhouse said.