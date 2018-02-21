Naomi Jewell Sexton Kohutek

Naomi Jewell Sexton Kohutek, 73, of Mabank, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jan. 21, 2018.

She was born Oct. 15, 1944 in Prairieville to the home of Benjamin Franklin and Naomi Jewell Gordon Sexton. Jewell had come full circle as merely nine miles from where she was born as she passed in her home in Mabank.

In Jewell’s spare time she enjoyed being outside tending to her beautiful roses in her flower beds, shopping, making candy and baking for everyone to enjoy.

She loved the beach where she spent many summer vacations in Galveston and a few years ago took the trip of a lifetime with Frank to Hawaii.

Jewell has been a member of the Liberty Baptist Church for nine years. She was blessed when it came to friendships. Two ladies that were always there for her were Judy Olson and Angie Andis. What she truly cherished the most was spending time with her beloved family and friends.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents and brother Earl Sexton.

Jewell is survived by her husband of eight years Frank Kohutek, children Christina Lane Harper and husband Mike, Jay Brown, Paula Kohutek Woodard and husband Tony, Frank Allen Kohutek and wife Tammy and Ronny Kohutek, brothers James Sexton and Frank Sexton, Jr., sister Billie Sexton Braughton and husband Charlie, many nieces and nephews.

Jewell will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Bro. Dennis Woods and Bro. Joe Mendez with Liberty Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City officiated for the Kohutek Family. She was laid to rest at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Combine beside her parents and brother for all eternity.

A bright shining JEWELL to us all.