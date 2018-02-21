Graham Wayne Rogers

Graham Wayne Rogers was born July 26, 1956 in Atlanta, Ga., to parents George and Ruth (Stanger) Rogers and entered into eternal rest Feb. 13, 2018 at the age of 61.

Graham was a master landscaper. He loved being in nature. He lovedbirds, plants, horticulture and reading books. He was an amazing conversationalist.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Mostly we will miss his humor and the twinkle in his eye.

Graham was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother George Washington Rogers, III and wife Linda, brother Garth Walter Rogers, niece Laura Guerrero and husband Sergio, nephews Greg and Garth Walter Rogers, Jr., niece Kristin Lane Rogers, nephew Blake Sinclair Rogers, other loving family members and many more friends.

