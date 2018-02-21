Glynn Curtis Collins, Sr.

Glynn Curtis Collins, Sr., 95, entered into rest Feb. 3, 2018. He was born May 14, 1922, to Walter and Cordelia Collins in Wilmer.

Following high school, Glynn served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp., European Theater, during World War II.

His contributions included being assigned to General Patton’s staff and assisting with the liberation of a concentration camp. While he didn’t like to talk about his service very much, his pride and accomplishments showed in his devotion to his World War II Veteran’s hat.

Following his discharge, he accomplished a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from SMU. He then worked as an Engineer for AT&T for 41 years.

Glynn was preceded in death by his wife Gladys L. Collins and his second wife Nelda Nowell Collins.

He is survived by wife Patsy Lorene Reeb Collins, daughter Marilyn Kenjura and spouse Atwood, with children Eric and Connie Appelt, Amy and Jimmy Wallingford, Carrie and Andy Richardson, sons Glynn Curtis Collins, Jr. and spouse Bing Collins, children Christine and Travis Wright, Tom and Kristan Collins and John Collins and spouse Barbara, children Phillip Collins, Emerald Woods, Daniel Collins, Terra Stockman, Matthew Collins, James Stockman, Rachel Wansker, Erin Collins, step-children Alan Yarbrough and spouse Tina, children Brooke Yarbrough, Blake Yarbrough and Regina Landry spouse Gerry, children Sarah Wise, Jesse Pallent as well as numerous great-grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.

Glynn and Patsy were members of Payne Springs United Methodist Church in Payne Springs for over 20 years where Glynn was a substitute Sunday School teacher.

Graveside services were held at Moore Memorial Gardens Feb. 17, 2018 with Reverend Reginald Carr officiating.

In lieu of flowers and remembrances, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Payne Springs United Methodist Church, 9667 State Hwy 198, Mabank, TX 75156.