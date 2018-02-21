Daniel A. Daley, Jr.

Requiem Mass was offered for the repose of the soul of Daniel A. Daley, Jr. at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 (today) at St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrel City with Father Timothy Kelly officiating. Interment will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Ill.

Daniel was born Dec. 1, 1919 in Chicago, Ill., to parents Daniel Augustine and Mary Isabel (Riley) Daley, Sr. and entered into eternal rest Feb. 18, 2018 at the age of 98.

Daniel was known as Dan to his family and friends. He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School and DePaul University in Chicago.

Dan served three years in the United States Army in France during World War II.

He was married to the love of his life, Cassie, for 58 years before her passing. Dan was a very loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

He loved children and dogs. Dan enjoyed reading and he read all the time. He loved to travel which made up a large part of his life. Dan will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Cassie Daley, their son Daniel Daley, brothers Robert and William and daughter-in-law Kate Daley.

He is survived by his daughters Maryann Daley of Albuquerque, N.M. and daughter Christine Daley of Gun Barrel City, sons Richard of Jordan, Thomas (Nonie) of Washington, D.C., and John of North Riverside, Ill., grandchildren Heather Thuma, Ian Baker, Patrick Martellaro, Daniel Martellaro, Daniel, Bridget, Lauren, Thomas and Halia Daley, great-grandchildren Jessica and Trevor Thuma, Bradley, Mason and Clark Martellaro, other loving family members and many more friends.

