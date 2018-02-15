The American returns to Arlington Feb. 25 World’s richest one-day rodeo

Special to The News

ARLINGTON–The American returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 for its fifth year. The event is billed as the “World’s Richest One-Day Rodeo.”

The best cowboys and cowgirls in the world will compete in team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc and bull riding for the $2 million purse.

During this annual event, amateurs compete with a mixture of champions and top athletes from the PRCA, PBR and WPRA. The American is the only time the champions of these professional organizations can be seen at one event.

The RFD-TV’s FanZone is back by popular demand. It will be a one-day FanZone located on the West Plaza at AT&T Stadium Sunday, Feb. 25. The gates will open at 10 a.m. and fans will be able to watch the shoot-out round from the previous four years, listen to music from the AARP stage, enjoy some food and drinks and of course, visit the sponsors before RFD-TV’s The American gets going at 2 p.m.