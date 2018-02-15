Narcotics team arrests two drug dealers

ATHENS–Two separate traffic stops Feb. 8 netted arrests of suspected drug dealers. Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Athens after finding him in possession of 35 “white rocks” believed to be crack cocaine.

Investigators David Robertson and Raymond Yockey also discovered a large sum of cash when the suspect was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony.

Roderick Young, 47, was released the following day on a $10,000 bond.

A second arrest of a suspected dealer in methamphetamines was made in the Thunderbird Shores subdivision near Gun Barrel City Feb. 8. Matthew Risler, 31, was stopped in his vehicle.

Deputy Matthew Jistel found him with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamines, a digital scale and several empty plastic baggies commonly used to distribute the drug.

Risler faces a second-degree felony charge for manufacturing and delivering under 4 grams for dealing the drugs. In addition, Michael Box, 37, also from the Gun Barrel City area, was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for hindering the Risler arrest, who was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. He is currently being held without bond.