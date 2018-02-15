Malakoff picks up playoff win over Maypearl Face Marlin in Area round Friday in Waco

The News Staff Reports

CORSICANA–The Malakoff Lady Tigers head to the Area round after a 46-40 victory over the Maypearl Lady Panthers Tuesday at the Wolens Special Events Center in Corsicana.

The Lady Tigers had to play two seeding games to get to the playoff game Tuesday.

Malakoff coach Meghan Hyde said that helped the team.

“We really didn’t enjoy playing the seeding games, but I think it helped us for this moment,” Hyde said. “I think we got a playoff mindset the last two games, especially like the game against Buffalo going right down to the wire.”

With the victory, Malakoff faces Marlin in the Class 3A, Region 3 area round later this week.

Marlin defeated Rogers, 69-42, Monday.

The two teams will play at McClennan Community College in Waco Friday at 8 p.m.

“I know Marlin has a really good point guard,” Hyde said.

Malakoff was led in scoring by senior Jalie Dawson with a game-high 20 points. Alliyah Coleman had nine, Taliha Dora had six, Charlsey Stearman had five, Nakeya Kelley had four and KeiKei Walker had two.

Maypearl was led by Sol Cabuto with 13. Kynlee Herrin had eight, Lillie Beason had seven, Meredith Keasler had six, Phylicia Grimes had four and Hadlee Gibson had two.

Malakoff came out strong behind the play of Stearman and Dawson.

The first 11 points were scored by Dawson off assists from Stearman for an 11-4 lead

“That is Jalie,” Hyde said. “I was looking back in the books to her freshman year, and she always performs when games get tougher and bigger stages. She will make a great college player one day.”

Following the opening 3-pointer by Dawson, the Lady Tigers held the lead the entire game.

Maypearl got to within 15-10, at the end of the first quarter. In the second, Malakoff was able to hold a five-point lead throughout to take a 27-22 lead into the intermission.

Dawson led the way with 13 points in the first half of play.

In the second half, Malakoff went to a stall game as the third quarter saw the Lady Tigers outscore Maypearl, 10-6.

In the fourth quarter, Maypearl tried to make a run to get the game to within, 43-40 with just over a minute left.

The basket came on a 3-pointer from Keasler off an assist from Alyssa Holder.

Malakoff iced the game with a free throw by Kelley and a layup by Coleman off an assist from Stearman for a 46-40 victory over the Lady Panthers to advance.