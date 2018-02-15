David Ray House

David Ray House was born Oct. 28, 1957 in Grapevine to parents Billy Ray and Joyce Elaine (Blensdorf) House and entered eternal rest Feb. 7, 2018 at the age of 60.

David was born and raised in the Dallas area but graduated high school in 1976 from Capuchino High School in Millbrae, Calif.

He was a great guy that you could always count on. David possessed many “talents.” He was a natural caregiver, a prankster, had pet names for everyone and played several instruments. He could make up a song about you and sing it. He served as baseball commissioner of Kemp K.A.S.A., he had great faith in his Savior Jesus Christ and he liked to “stir the pot.”

David was self-employed in construction his whole life. He enjoyed fishing and music, especially Bluegrass, but he loved sports. David was an amazing man and cared a lot about others. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

David was preceded in death by his mother, stepdaughter Andrea and sister Deborah Lynn House.

David is survived by his father and stepmother Sue of Tool, wife Tommie of Tool, daughters Brandi McFarland and husband of Pearland, Amanda House of Kemp and Candace House of Tool, sons David Ray Borunda of Pecos, and Joshua House of Mabank, sisters Aleisa McGuirl of Fla., Yvette Baxley and husband Carl of Allen and Shawn Scott and husband Brian of Morgan, brothers Billy House and wife Selena of Trinidad and Ruben Rosas of Fort Worth, four grandchildren, great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews (who adored him greatly), other loving family and many more friends.