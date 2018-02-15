Daisy Harmon

Posted by : admin | On : February 15, 2018

Daisy Harmon of Gun Barrel City was born in Davenport, Okla., Jan. 8, 1931 to Tom Calvin Cook and Melvina Dee (Clarkson) Cook. After 87 years of life as an angel on earth, Jesus called her to her heavenly home Feb. 2, 2018.

Daisy was fond of the outdoors. She loved looking at trees and watching birds and she could find beauty in any natural setting.

Daisy also enjoyed watching football, baseball and basketball. The local professional sports teams were always her favorite. Daisy volunteered at Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Kemp schools. She enjoyed playing cards, Dominos and board games.

Daisy was the sweetest lady you could ever meet. She was caring, compassionate and friendly. She was extremely selfless and always put others before her. Daisy loved to bake and cook. She always made certain she had prepared something for everyone, whether it was a family gathering, friends getting together or an individual visiting.Daisy knew what each person liked and she was determined to make sure they got it.

Daisy was loved dearly by all and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving and devoted husband George Harmon, brothers Jack Cook, Roy Cook, Ronnie Cook and by her grandson Chase Hetmer.

Left with cherished memories are her daughter Geralyn Harmon, son Benny Harmon, daughter Twina Hetmer and husband Charles, grandchildren Christopher Hetmer and wife Landy, Courtney Merritt and husband Greg, Krista Harmon, Jarrod Harmon and wife Jewell, Melissa Harmon, great-grandchildren Conner, Addison and Brooklyn Hetmer, Morgan and Payton Merritt, Malachi and Daisy Parker, brother George Cook and wife Elizabeth, sister Sue Franklin, numerous nieces, nephews and other family loved ones and beloved friends.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.roselawn-funerals.com.