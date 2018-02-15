Commissioners’ Court witnesses democracy in action/Feb. 22 proclaimed President George Washington Day

Posted by : admin | On : February 15, 2018

By Pearl CantrellThe News Staff WriterATHENS–Those attending Henderson County Commissioners’ Court Tuesday witnessed Democracy in action as residents of County Road 4506 in Precinct 4 took turns presenting testimony during a public hearing Tuesday considering the closure of 210 feet of roadway.Usually, no one affected by decisions under consideration attends Commissioners’ Court to speak during a public hearing, noted Judge Richard Sanders.However, four citizens, armed with aerial maps, arguments about how the closure would effect trash pick-ups, school children riding the bus and mail delivery, the dimensions of a bus turnaround area through the “half acre” the property owner is trying to reclaim would take up most that space; and a property owner barely maintaining a nine-acre farm property with a farmhouse on which he pays annual taxes and electricity testified how the closure would cut him off from that property.The five-year owner of the property, who requested the closure to enable a fence line and better use of what he described as a half-acre, also got his say before the Commissioners’ Court. When all had been heard in the public hearing scheduled for 9:25 a.m., commissioners closed the hearing to discuss and consider any motion proffered.Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Geeslin offered three points to consider in the case before the request to close “the last 210 feet of CR 4506” died for lack of a motion. Geeslin pointed out that mapping services whether made by the appraisal district or from online computer services are not without faults, lacking crucial information. Secondly, the continuance of CR 4506 beyond the 210 feet proposed for closure has not been maintained by the county for at least 20 years and is basically a sugar sand road, though parts still maintain some asphalt. By the county’s rules a road not maintained for longer than 10 years is considered abandoned. However, the county cannot leave any property owner landlocked. Lastly, Precinct 4 did something Geeslin said he hopes will become common place throughout the county. It posted a road sign informing local residents of the public hearing scheduled to consider the request for road closure.After the meeting adjourned, Geeslin told The News that he told residents reaching out to him on the matter to come up with a plan and present their case to the court – which they did. Later, they came to realize that by the issue lacking a motion, they had won their case.In other action, commissioners:• proclaimed Feb. 22, 2018 President George Washington Day in commemoration of the 286th anniversary of his birth. SAR members noted it was his leadership during the eight-year Revolutionary War which ultimately won the nation’s independence from the most powerful country in the world; he resisted the efforts of those who sought to make him a king and instead used his influence and power as Continental Congress president to support the creation and adoption of the Constitution of the United States; was elected the first President of the United States, serving two four-year terms and became the exemplar of distinguished leadership for all future presidents and in recognition of his devotion, wisdom, brilliance, courage and vision, acknowledge his contribution and relevance of his life for the preservation of democracy in today’s complex world.“He (George Washington) was instrumental in how we run our government today,” Sanders respinded.• refunded requests for overpayment of taxes totaling $8,582.64. One of those requests came from a property owner who is conducting an “eco-lab study” on the flora and fauna on his property. “Our chief appraiser has worked to remove that as a loophole but has not had a whole lot of luck with it,” Sanders said. The added ag exemption on two lots inside Star Harbor is to be for a specific period of time, which the appraiser has flagged for removal at the proper time, he added.• accepted tax resale deeds of two lots in Porters Bluff Estates in Precinct 2 that had already been approved by Eustace ISD.• agreed to set a 35-mph speed limit on a one-mile portion of CR 4622, south of Athens off SH 19 near the intersection of Millrun, which is already set at 35 mph. “The signs will go up today,” Geeslin said for the benefit of the citizen who spoke for the measure during the public hearing.• praised Sheriff Botie Hillhouse for passing a surprise Jail Standards inspection for the seventh time in a row.• accepted certain replats in Precinct 2 in Thurman Estates and the Forest Glen Addition.• paid bills totaling $12,208.40 in 2017 and $185,336.99 in 2018.