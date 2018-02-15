Buck Allen Myrick

Funeral services for Buck Allen Myrick were held Feb. 9, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank. Buck was born Sept. 11, 1927 in Gossett Community to parents Robert E. and Mary (Suggart) Myrick and entered into eternal rest Feb. 5, 2018 at the age of 90.

Buck never met a stranger and he was a big talker. He loved people and never forgot a face or a name. Buck was an animal lover. He fed every stray he saw, if he had food with him. He was close with his neighbors. He liked sitting on his front porch and talking to anyone who strolled by. Buck enjoyed listening to country music on his radio and watching western movies. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Buck was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank, Claude, Clarence, Troy and Travis, sisters Pearl, Eunice and Lillian.

He is survived by his sister Elsie Moore of Grapevine, sister-in-law Ernesteen Myrick of Kemp, many nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many friends.

