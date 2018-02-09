Robert L. Shaw and Betty J. Shaw

Celebration of Life services for Robert L. Shaw and Betty J. Shaw will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at 111 Douglas Drive in Mabank. Hosted by Diane, Tom, Bill, Connie, and Sandy Shaw.

Bob and Betty were married 72 years. This is the place where Betty and Bob lived with family, many dogs, a cat and a parrot until they passed Nov. 27 (Bob) and Dec. 24 (Betty) respectively.

They both maintained good spirit and sense of humor until they went to RIP falling asleep in their beds.

Bob Shaw worked in Kiwanis and Meals on Wheels and other charitable events the entire time he lived at the lake until it became too much and Betty was always at his side.

We welcome all those friends, family and folks in the community that would like to share their fond memories or would just like to be there.

Bob and Betty were amazing parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.They will be missed by all who knew them and loved them.

Bob and Betty are survived by their loving sons, Bill Shaw and wife Sandy of Ponder, Tom Shaw and wife Connie of Gun Barrel City, daughter Diane K. Shaw of Gun Barrel City, many grandchildren,great-grandchildren, all those who were blessed to know MoeyMemo and PapPap, and other loving family members and many more friends.