Jose Ochoa

Posted by : admin | On : February 9, 2018

A wonderful father, grandfather and friend entered into eternal rest Feb. 5, 2018. Jose Ochoa, 83, of Trinidad passed away in Athens.

Jose was born Sept. 11, 1934 in Penitas to Jose Ochoa and Beatrice Ramirez Ochoa.

At the age of 15 he started working at his Uncle’s restaurant “Gilbert’s El Charro Restaurant” in Tyler. He had the opportunity to open his own restaurant in 1969.

He moved his family to Payne Springs, where the first Ochoa’s Family Restaurant was established. Jose or “Poppa Joe” as known to the community moved the restaurant to Malakoff in 1973, where it still remains the favorite Mexican restaurant in the area. All of his children worked in the restaurant as they were growing up. Ochoa’s now has three locations, Malakoff, Athens and Canton.

He met and married the love of his life Anita Magallan June 16, 1956 in Rancho Grande, Mexico. They had 52 wonderful years together before her passing Aug. 12, 2008.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife Anita Ochoa, parents Jose and Beatriz Ochoa, sister Alicia Torrez and great-granddaughter Alina Gamez.

He is survived by his children Melia and husband Marty Reid, Mary Lou and husband Bill Faulk, Javier Ochoa, George and wife Melany Ochoa, Joe Ochoa, Anna and husband Gary Wigley, Nancy and husband Damazo Gamez, Jerry Ochoa, Julian and wife Brenda Ochoa, Jesse and wife Diana Ochoa, sister Maria Elizondo, sister Melia Ochoa, twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation for Mr. Ochoa will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Malakoff. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. at the church with his son-in-law Marty Reid officiating. Interment will follow in the Malakoff Cemetery.