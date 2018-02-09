Glyna G. Manning

Funeral services for Glyna G. Manning were held Feb. 8, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Mabank with Pastor Dana Norton officiating. Graveside service followed at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Glyna was born Aug. 22, 1934 in Oletha to parents Jim Carlee and Elgan Juanita (Sherrod) Lindley and entered into eternal rest Feb. 4, 2018 at the age of 83.

Glyna was the life of the party, she loved shopping and staying active. She was a former member of the Bridge Club, Jokers Club, Civic League and Cedar Creek Lake Women’s Club.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mabank. Glyna was an amazing lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Glyna was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gordon Manning.

She is survived by her daughter Janie Miller and husband Allen of Fort Worth, granddaughter Courtney Miller of Fort Worth, her extended family the Ryan children Julie, Laurie, their children and grandchildren, the Manning children Robert, Sandra, Janice, Julie, their children and grandchildren, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many more friends.

