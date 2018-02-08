Sheriff closes Malakoff game room/Probe leads to organized crime and drug charges

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Sheriff Botie Hillhouse closed a game room in the Malakoff area after a team of investigators and the District Attorney’s Office arrested two women Feb. 1.

Hillhouse said law enforcement suspected illegal activity was occurring at the Hippy Hut Game Room on State Highway 31 in Malakoff, and served a search warrant issued by 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee.

“We are watching these particular businesses in the county with a close eye,” Hillhouse said. “And when we have the evidence needed, we will arrest the ones involved with illegal operations.”

The game room attendant Cheryl Norman, 48, and manager Regina Jones, 53, were charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, including: engaging in organized criminal activity, promotion of gambling, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling devices and possession of gambling paraphernalia.

Norman also was charged with possession of a controlled substance – suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators seized the drugs, gaming equipment and a large amount of cash.

“We have shut down these gambling houses in the past, and I will continue to make sure these operators know they are not welcome in this county,” Sheriff Hillhouse said.