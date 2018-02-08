PBR’s Iron Cowboy heads to AT&T Stadium Ninth trip to famed stadium takes place Feb. 24

Special to The News

ARLINGTON–The second PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Major of the 2018 season, the 25th PBR: Unleash the Beast, Winstar World Casino and Resort Iron Cowboy will take place at AT&T Stadium, the largest stadium in the National Football League and the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Feb. 24. It will be the ninth consecutive year that AT&T Stadium will host the event.

PBR Majors are the highest profile events on the Premier Series Tour. The special events present the stars of the PBR, bull riders and bulls, competing in unique formats that offer increased world standings points and prize money.

For one night only, the Top-40 stars of the “toughest sport on dirt” will tackle the world’s rankest bulls, striving to make the eight-second buzzer. If a rider stays on his bull for the required eight seconds, he continues to compete. If he gets bucked off, he is finished. The men will continue to ride until one cowboy prevails and is declared the Iron Cowboy.

The 2017 Iron Cowboy champion, Eduardo Aparecido and two-time Iron Cowboy champion Joao Ricardo Vieira, are expected to compete. They will be joined by several PBR World Champions including reigning World Champion Jess Lockwood, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney (2013, 2015), three-time World Champion Silvano Alves (2014, 2012, 2011) and 2008 World Champion Guilherme Marchi.

The Iron Cowboy will be the eighth event on the 2018 PBR 25th Anniversary Tour schedule. The first half of the season will consist of 17 stops, traveling to such cities as Chicago, N.Y., Anaheim, Ca. and Albuquerque, N.M. The season will culminate with the

PBR World Finals at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena Nov. 7-11, when the 2018 PBR World Champion, the bull rider who earns the most world standings points during the season, will receive the coveted World Championship belt buckle and $1 million bonus.