Gary Stanfield

Posted by : admin | On : February 8, 2018

Gary Don Stanfield, age 68, of Malakoff passed away on Feb. 2, 2018 in Tyler.Gary was born April 7, 1949 in Geraldine, Ala. to Ottis Eugene and Lois Winkles Stanfield.He proudly served this great country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the VFW Post 1433 in Trinidad and The American Legion.Gary married Earline Compton in Trenton, Ga. on June 21, 1986. They are members of New Hope Ministry in Log Cabin.He is survived by his wife of 31 years Earline, daughters Vivian McAnally and Barbara Haley, son Cecil Collum, sisters Jean Lawson, Mary Jamison, Suzanne Ortega, Brenda McGlaughn and Linda De-Leon, brothers Kenneth Eugene Stanfield and Bobby Neal Stanfield, grandchildren Kendra Lynne Ward and Alexis Cheyenne Stanfield, five step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren Annabella Ward, Ariana Ward and Alaya Ward, eleven great-step-grandchildren and three great-great-step-grandchildren.A memorial service was held Feb. 5, 2018 at Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff. Bro. Johnny Morgan officiated the service.