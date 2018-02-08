Black History Month starts with a bang

By Delanda S. JohnsonSpecial to The NewsMALAKOFF–As February kicks off Black History Monthwith events, the Henderson County Black History Committee’s (HCBC) first event was held Sunday, Feb. 4 with its annual “We Love Our Youth” program.The program was hosted by Pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Malakoff Rev. Zachary Jackson.The National theme for Black History Month is “African Americans in times of war” with the HCBHC sub-theme: “If only.”The program opened with Chauncey Hogg and HCBHC member Derryl Jackson setting the atmosphere for a spirit filled event.Henderson County youth who participated were from Antioch Baptist Church of Malakoff, Mt. Providence Baptist Church of Athensand Darty’s Temple Church of God in Christ of Malakoff. All displayed their unique talents in serving the Lord.The congregation prepared to hear the word from Rev. Reginald J. Houston, a man with many degrees, a man who is a licensed nurse and a Ft. Worth ISD school teacher, but most of all a man who loves to preach the word.Rev. Houston was excited to be back in Malakoff. He said, “It has been many years since I’ve been here, but out of all the places that I’ve traveled from the West Coast to the East Coast, Malakoff is the only place that has ever given me a key to the city. When I go on other speaking engagements I never leave home without my key to the City of Malakoff.”Rev. Houston appealed to the youth of Henderson County since is was Super Bowl Sunday with a theme “The Real Super Bowl” coming from John 13:1-10.Rev. Houston expressed to the youth, “That in times like these people will only think of themselves, that they will live any kind of way, tell lies, go along to get along. No one will take time out to pray. Things are not what they used to be; man has substituted man-made interest for the love of the Lord. Praising God is not popular, testimony service is not testimony, but boloney. No one is concerned about teaching or preaching about the wages of sins is death. It’s all about the billions of dollars that we pay to watch the professional athletes, new stadiums, clothes, and we are not eager to help the homeless, feed the hungry, clothe the needy.People will show love for material things, but today modern Christians are overlooking their responsibilities, to win souls for the Lord.”“In John, this chapter and verse is all about Jesus being humble. For example, Colin Kaepernick, the controversy about him taking a knee; this was not the first time that this has happened; if you recall, Jesus is the first to take a knee to show a divine message by asking to wash Peter’s feet. As stated before, it’s Jesus being humble. The water was changed from regular water in a bowl to a Super Bowl. If you have just one touch from Jesus, you will never be the same again,” said Rev. Houston.