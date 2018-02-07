Wayne Nance

February 7, 2018



Funeral services for Wayne Nance will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank, with Mr. Dennis Kirkpatrick officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Wayne was born Sept. 14, 1939 in Houston to parents Ford Edwin and Faye Nell (Sinclair) Nance and entered into eternal rest Feb. 5, 2018 at the age of 78.

Wayne owned and operated Wayne’s Auto Mart in Malakoff and Seven Points from 1975-2001.

He married Ann Pegues December of 1982 at Mountain Fork in Mena, Ark. Wayne enjoyed being outdoors fishing and working in his yard. He loved growing plants.

He liked buying, selling cars, working with real estate and fixing up houses.

Wayne was an exceptional man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson Gavin Patrick and brother Larry Woodard.

He is survived by his loving wife Ann Nance of Seven Points, children Linda Chase and husband Billy of Seven Points, Lisa Reeves of Caney City, Curtis Nance of Largo, Fla., and David Nance and wife Cindy of Tulsa, Okla., eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, sister Nell Ellenberg of Winnsboro, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.