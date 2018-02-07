Mary Rose Schlee

February 7, 2018

Mary Rose Schlee, 74. of Kemp, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Feb. 3, 2018.

She was born in Austin, in Travis County to Earl Blackmore and Jewel Elizabeth Hamilton Blackmore Aug. 8, 1943.

Mary enjoyed taking care of her five children and making a happy home for them. She strived hard to make sure they had the things that they needed. As the families grew, she enjoyed the twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren that came into the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Jewel Elizabeth Blackmore, sisters Aline Brown and Elizabeth Gilmore.

She is survived by her son Dennis Litchfield and wife Tina, daughters Lisa Lou Greer, Linda Leigh and Sam Lord, Sherry Cameron and husband Gary, Terry Schlee and Sharon Porter, brother Milton Blackmore and wife Bobbie, grandchildren, Jeffrey, Brittany, John Litchfield and wife Julie, Ricky, Amber, Duke, Luke Cameron and wife Meagan, Brute, Oscar, Dillon, Xena and Maverick, great-great- grandchildren Zaveria, Zachary, Aden, Leslie, Trevor, Bryan, Madyson, Lexi, Bailey, Brylie, Sadie, Harlynn, Dawsyn, Mckenzie, Ashlynn, Hollie and Maddie.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.