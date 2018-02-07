Marlene (Dixon) Pejsha

Posted by : admin | On : February 7, 2018

Marlene (Dixon) Pejsha, 76, of Gun Barrel City, passed away Jan. 30, 2018 in Tyler.

She was born June 18, 1941 in Corning, N.Y., the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Sargent) Dixon.

She married Richard Pejsha Feb. 7, 2007.

Marlene retired from Town East Apartments located in Mesquite as Manager with 25 years of service in June 2011.

Marlene was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband, sisters Gloria Vaughn, Virginia Conover, Janis Dixon and brothers Lawrence, Gary and Theodore Dixon.

She is survived by her children, Tinna Hamblin of Martinsburg, W.V., David Johnson of Gun Barrel City, Diana Wilbur of Lawrenceville, Pa., Jody Seiver of Gun Barrel City, Lorie Ausburne of Mesquite, sisters Barbara Arcovio, Doris Pierce, Diane Crowl, Penny Root and Judy Faulkner, brotherRichard Dixon, fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Moorhead Funeral Home in Mabank. Interment will follow at Dallas – Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Grand Prairie.

Bro. Ed Schauer with the Church of the Nazarene in Gun Barrel City will be officiating for the Pejsha family.