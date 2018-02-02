Wesley Henry Guinn

Funeral services for Wesley Henry Guinn were held Jan. 31, 2018 at Moorhead-Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City with Bro. George Yarger from the Harbor Point Baptist Church in Payne Springs officiating.

Wesley was born Jan. 4, 1952 in the small community of Roddy to Dorothy and Henry Guinn. It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing at age 66, after battling several years with cancer.

Wesley was raised in Mabank by his grandparents Etta and John Shewmaker. He attended Mabank Elementary School then graduated from Mabank High School in 1970. He attended Henderson County Junior College in Athens and finished his education at East Texas University in Commerce.

On May 21, 1994 he married Dorothea Spell and since that time has lived in the Payne Springs area.

Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents Etta and John Shewmaker, parents, brothers John G. Guinn, Bobby G. Guinn, sister Rita F. Guinn, nephew Dale Woods, Jr. and cousin Paula J. Hicks.

He is survived by his wife Dorothea Guinn, daughters, Mandy Bevans and Dannielle Tomlin, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters Doris Carpenter and Anne McMath, two brothers Floyd Guinn and James Guinn, one aunt Jo St. John, cousins Jesse Hicks, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank family and friends for their support during this time.