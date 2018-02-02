Rex Long

Funeral services for Rex Long were held Jan. 29, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Bro. Jerry Groom officiating. Interment followed the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mabank.

Rex was born July 18, 1930 in Dallas to parents Eleanor May (Dunford) and Rex Charles Long, Sr. and entered into eternal rest Jan. 24, 2018 at the age of 87.

Rex graduated from Crozier Tech High School in 1948, then later attended El Centro Community College while he was employed at Chance Vought Corporation (LTV Aerospace and Defense). His work ethic was impeccable. After 43 years, he retired and moved from Dallas to Cedar Creek Lake.

Rex was an all-around great guy, he was the best dad anyone could ask for. He was a hard worker and couldn’t stay still, always on the go. He loved spending time with his family especially their camping trips. Rex enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. He was also a really good dancer and enjoyed dancing. He was a member of the 49er’s Club.

Rex was also involved with the Cedar Creek Lakers RV Club, Stroker Club of Dallas, Cedar Creek Country Club and Arnold Hills’ POA. He was also a member of Aley United Methodist Church. Rex was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mary Lou Soliday Long and brother Jack Long.

He is survived by his wife Julia Long of Kemp, daughter Carolyn Ann Paulk of Dallas, son Rex Charles Long, III of Payne Springs, son Ronnie Long and wife Shannon of Gun Barrel City, daughter Kimberly McAllister of Gun Barrel City, grandchildren Melody, Rex Charles, IV, Crystal, Lauren, Ronnie, Jr., Dakota and Nathan, great-grandchildren Levi, Sage, Jillian, Cambria, Caden, Bailee, Kinlee, Rylie and Rayden, sister Charlotte Ann Vhlkenarr and husband Jay of Georgetown, other loving family members and many more friends.

