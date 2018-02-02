Earl McKee

Posted by : admin | On : February 2, 2018

Funeral services for Earl McKee were held Feb. 3, 2018 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Bro. Robert Cunningham officiating.

Earl was born April 8, 1937 in Mabank to parents Frank Sanford and Jessie Mae (Johnson) McKee and entered into eternal rest Jan. 30, 2018 at the age of 80.

Earl graduated from Mabank High School in 1955 and married his sweetheart, Barbara Dec. 24, 1957 in Whitton.

Earl sold insurance for a living. He was the best, a good person and he never cheated anyone. Earl wouldn’t lie to you. He was an honest man who would tell you exactly what he thought. He always believed that 15 minutes early was right on time.

Earl enjoyed riding motorcycles, fast cars and racing. He loved taking trips and listening to old country western music.

After retirement, Earl loved hunting for cars to buy and sell. He would sit on the front porch and just watch people go by.

For several years, Earl was a member of the Night Owls Motorcycle Club and Cedar Creek Sundowners. He was a Christian man and attended First Baptist Church in Mabank and First Baptist Church in Jackson.

Earl was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances Bednor and niece Phyllis Munns.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara McKee of Canton, son Gary McKee and wife Jayma of Lindale, son Tommy McKee and wife Candy of Frankston, daughter Paula McKee of Athens, son Chance Jenkins of Poynor and daughter Barbie Brown of Poynor, grandchildren Datrick Daniels, Serenity and Kacen Brown, Crisstopher Hayard and Max Walker, brother Bill McKee and wife Joyce of Mabank, other loving family members and many more friends.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Earl’s honor to any of the Alzheimer’s Organizations to help with research and finding a cure.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.